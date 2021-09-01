Benjamin George Konsor, Jr., 85, of Aitkin, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at his home. He was born August 20, 1936 in Holdingford to Benjamin and Bertha (Komar) Konsor, Sr. Ben was a veteran of The United States Navy who served from 1956-1958. Ben was united in marriage to Barbara Mae Booth on June 11, 1960 in Elmdale. Ben was awarded the Dairy Herd Improvement Association Farmer of the Year in 1977. He loved farming, deer hunting, woodworking and going to polkas. Ben will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Ben is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gerald Konsor. Ben is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Konsor of Aitkin; children, Lisa (Kevin) Keil of Albertville, Kim (Vern) Karasch of Blaine, Patrick Konsor of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Karin Cook of Roseville, Robert Konsor of Aitkin; nine grandchildren, Jeremiah and Joshua Keil, Jacob and Jamie Swanson, Alexandra Schwanbeck, Nicole Hawkinson and Adam Cook and Kaitlin and Zach Konsor; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Konsor of Holdingford; other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Friday, September 10, from 5 to 7 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. Services will take place Saturday, September 11 at 11 AM in Community Country Church, Holdingford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Elmdale Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
