Benjamin "Ben" R. Wester, 20 year old resident of Randall, MN passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022 at Abbott -Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Randall Presbyterian Church in Randall, MN with Rev. Michael Hartwell officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Caring for Ben and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Benjamin Reese Wester was born on March 30, 2002 to Adam and Sara Wester. Ben was born prematurely at 28 weeks at Abbott Northwest Hospital and spent nearly 9 months at Children's Hospital both in Minneapolis, MN. Ben passed away peacefully at Abbott Northwest Hospital on August 14, 2022 with congestive heart failure. Ben came into this world weighing a little over one pound. We quickly learned how strong and determined Ben was. Despite his rocky start, he grew into a young man whose role was clearly the "boss". Ben loved his routine, and would let you know when things were not done to his liking. Ben had few words but was always able to let us know exactly what he wanted. Having everyone wrapped around his finger, he usually got his way! Ben had a delightful sense of humor. He had many silly antics and loved to make people laugh. His smile and giggle could turn any bad day around. He simply glowed when he smiled and the twinkle in his eyes was beyond precious. He had special connections with those close to him, and did silly things that were unique to each person just to make them laugh. Ben brought joy to everyone he met. He taught us many lessons about love, acceptance, and patience. Ben loved his family, and his people. His mom, or as he would say "Mum", was his number one fan. Ben and his mum, and best buddy JT did everything together. Ben was happiest when we were all together. Ben adored his older brothers, Seth and Ethan and his future sister-in-law, Anna. Ben loved spending time at Grandma's house. He also loved spending time at his great-aunt Karen's cabin. He was loved by his aunties, Heidi and Heather and late uncles Ted and Jerry, his great-aunts and uncles, and all of his cousins. Ben gained more family from Missouri when JT came into his life. They quickly grew to love Ben too. One of Ben's favorite things was watching the Vikings and the Chiefs during football season. Ben became a fan of all sports from rugby to tennis. If there was a sport on TV, Ben was watching. Ben also loved music. We couldn't back out of the driveway before he would request the radio to be turned on. He was somehow able to navigate his iPad to find his favorite songs and play them repeatedly. Ben was a high-schooler in the transition program at Little Falls Community High School. Just as in his home life, Ben made many friends and loved his teachers and paras. They played an instrumental role in Ben's life and he loved going to school to see everyone. Simply put, to know Ben was to love Ben! He will be greatly missed by everyone. For those privileged to have known Ben, he made us better people.
