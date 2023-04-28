Bea Manka, 71, passed from this earth April 27, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House after being diagnosed with cancer last fall. She was surrounded by family and flowers.

Born August 18, 1951 to Clarence and Isabelle (Wozniak) Trettel, Beatrice Cynthia grew up a tomboy on a farm in North Prairie, MN with eight siblings. She milked cows, attended a one-room school house, honed her sharpshooting skills, and grew into a card shark who outwitted her family to the end of her days.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.