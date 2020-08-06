Barbara Jean (Beebe) Quammen, 73 year old resident of Apple Valley, MN, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020, surrounded by and in the arms of her loving husband and daughter. A memorial worship service will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Tony Romaine officiating at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. A visitation will be from 12:30-2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel. A private burial will take place after the service at Oakland Cemetery. Barbara was born November 20, 1946, in Brainerd, MN, to the late Clifford and Imogene (Leslie) Beebe. They resided there until 1951 when they moved to Little Falls. Barbara graduated from Little Falls High School in 1964. She then attended St. Cloud State University and Lakeland Medical and Dental Academy. She met the love of her life, David, whom she married on August 20, 1966, at the First Methodist Church in Little Falls. The birth of their daughter Heather, brought them immense love and joy. The family resided in Eagan, until moving to Apple Valley. She was a loving, caring, and giving, wife and mom. She cherished spending time with her family. Barbara enjoyed music, flowers, baking/cooking, decorating, and entertaining. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Barbara is survived by her beloved husband of over 53 years, David; her loving daughter, Heather Quammen, of Apple Valley; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Linda Quammen; uncle and aunt, Jay and Yvonne Beebe; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Imogene Beebe; in-laws Clarence and Dorothy Quammen; uncles, Earl Leslie, Ray Beebe, and Fritz Beebe; aunts, Viola Bye, Marjorie Martinson, Ruth Bierman, Leone Leslie; and cousins. “Our wife and mom will always remain in the hearts of her loving family.” David and Heather In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family.
