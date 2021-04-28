A Celebration of Life will be private for Barbara “Barb” J. Swenson, age 73, who passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Central Minnesota Senior Care in Little Falls. Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. Barb was born on October 13, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York to Malcom and Edith (Provost) Swenson. In the days before Special Education, Barb managed to receive an education and obtain a High School Diploma. She has been in Minnesota ever since 1979. Barb was affiliated with Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice. With the use of only one hand, she was very talented in crocheting beautiful mittens, scarfs, afghans, and slippers. Barb enjoyed playing cards, had a love for cats, and loved music, especially listening to Josh Groban. She was a loyal friend who was fun, had a contagious laugh, and a diva personality. Barb is survived by her friends, Linda Partridge of St. Cloud, Bobbi of Waite Park, staff and residents at Riverside Assisted Living in Royalton; and most especially, all her friends among staff and residents at Central Minnesota Senior Care in Little Falls who joyously went the extra mile in the care they provided. She was preceded in death by her parents. Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
