Barbara "Barb" Ann St. Martin

Barbara Ann St. Martin, age 82 of Deephaven, MN, passed away peacefully in her home April 9, 2020. Born in Upsala, MN, she is preceded in death by parents John and Edythe Peterson and sister Eleanor (Ballavance). Survived by children Roger “Butch” (Ronda), Bobbi Roggenbuck (Kevin), Scott and Joseph “Andy”; grandchildren Laura, Sara, Emma and Peter; great-granddaughter Maddie; nieces and loving dog Spike. A private burial at Groveland Cemetery and prayers have taken place. Barbara’s life celebration will be planned for later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Huber Funeral Home, Excelsior, MN, 952-474-9595

