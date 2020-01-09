Barbara A. Malkow, 80-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Wausau, WI, passed away December 13, 2019, in Golden Valley, MN, surrounded by her loved ones. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church (36055 213th St., Hillman, MN, 56338), with Pastor Stephen Olson officiating at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held one hour prior at the church. Barbara was born May 13, 1939, to the late Ervin and Dorothy Kahn in Wausau, WI. Barbara grew up in Wausau, where she attended school and graduated from high school in 1957. She enjoyed softball and basketball through school, and lettered in basketball. Barbara was united into marriage to Merrill Malkow on May 24, 1974, in Las Vegas, NV. Barbara and Merrill then made Apple Valley their home, where they raised two children. She worked at US West for 36 years until retirement. She enjoyed walking, gardening, spending time on the lake, and any other outdoor activity she could participate in. She was a member of the Lion’s Club, Lake Sullivan Lake Association, and a long time member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman, MN. Barbara could be found volunteering at many different church events. Barbara is survived by daughter, Amy Hafvenstein; step children, Craig Malkow, Randy (Sandy) Malkow, and Cheryl Nielsen; brother, Richard (Marlys) O’Connor; sister, Patricia “Pat” (David) Buchoski; and brother-in-law, Delmar Wadzinski. Barbara is preceded in death by parents, Ervin and Dorothy Kahn; mother, Mary Seaborn; husband, Merrill Malkow; step son, Dewey Malkow; sister, Connie Wadzinski; and daughter-in-law, Kelly Malkow.
