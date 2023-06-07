Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Otto's Care Center Chapel in Little Falls for Audrey M. Anderson, 90, who passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at St. Otto's. Visitation will be one hour prior to the celebration of her life at the chapel in Little Falls on Thursday. Burial will be private at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
Audrey was born June 4, 1933, in Frenchtown, Montana to Vernon and Delia (Vincent) Boucher. She married Raymond Anderson in St. Cloud in February of 1974. Audrey worked as a cook for St. Benedict's Senior Community in St. Cloud for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends, going for long, relaxing car rides, and reading. She also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cross stitching, and putzing with her craft projects. Audrey was very strong in her faith and an active member of St. Otto's Care Center Chapel. To know her was to love her. The simplest things in life brought her great joy. She had an uncanny ability to find happiness in her daily activities. Audrey's pleasant personality was contagious to everyone she met.
