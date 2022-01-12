Audrey Eleanor Brusseau-Machulda died at 1:15 AM December 25, 2021 at her skilled nursing facility in Newport Beach, CA. She was a native Californian, born January 24, 1944 at Angelus Hospital, Los Angeles. Audrey suffered with clinically diagnosed, progressive dementia and infrequent seizures for 22 years until her death.
Audrey was raised by her parents, Neil and Goldie Brusseau, in Little Falls, MN. She graduated from Little Falls High School with honors in 1962. She attended the University of MN where she met and married James Machulda, her lifelong husband. She was an accomplished cook, and earned ribbons at Orange County Fairs in 2007-2008. She was a choir singer during high school years, and with 2 Orange County Parish choirs until 2015. She was a good Christian, wife, companion, and consummate mother and grandmother.
She is survived by James; daughter Jacqueline; son Robert; grandchildren Matthew, Brittany, Collin; and great-grandson Brayden.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10:45 AM on January 22, 2022 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 24252 El Toro Road, Laguna Woods, CA. Please send contributions in lieu of flowers, to her Music Ministries at St. Nicholas Parish, or Santiago de Compostela Parish, 21682 Lake Forest Drive, Lake Forest, CA. Audrey will be interred at El Toro Cemetery, Lake Forest, CA.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.