Audrey C. Hein

Despite her best efforts, Audrey Clare (Nix) Hein passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Little Falls, MN. She was 90 years old.
Born in 1932 in Bovey, MN to Frank and Esther Nix, Audrey joined sisters Agnes and Shirley. Her brother, Larry, came into the family 6 years later. All have since passed.
Audrey trained as a registered nurse in Duluth, MN, where she met her husband, Bill. They married in 1955 and moved to Brodhead, WI where Bill began his medical practice. Five children were born in the Brodhead years, and in 1967, the family moved to Monroe, WI. With the exception of 3 years in Green Bay, Audrey and Bill spent their lives in Monroe as respected members of the community. Bill died in 1999. Audrey, as was her style, remained vibrant and active. While always an exceptional mother, (in the universal opinion of her children), she was also a business woman, a gardener, a knitter, a reader, a singer, an artist, a joyful friend, and much more.
In 2019, Audrey moved into assisted-living in Little Falls, MN, where she was loved and cared for until the end.
Survivors include daughter, Maggie (Jayme) Johnson; sons, Nick Hein and wife Jane Wolff, Matthew (Tracy) Hein, Frank Hein and wife Terri Bassett, and John (Patti) Hein. Grandchildren are Katie (Nick) Fox, Mitchell (Megan Lisburg) Johnson, Peter (Camilla) Hein, Tricia (Brandon) Brewster, Amy Hein, Reggie Hein, and Lindsay Hein. Great grandchildren are Lilly (to Peter and Camilla) Hein, Rita and Cormac (to Katie and Nick) Fox, and a baby due (to Brandon and Tricia Brewster). "Auntie Audrey" was also loved by nieces and nephews and their families.
We will always remember Audrey's radiant smile and do our best to carry forward her sense of humor, drive, integrity, and relentless optimism.
Please honor her memory by wearing red, having a Brandy Manhattan, and enjoying a turtle sundae while living your life to the fullest. Donations in her name may be made to: Monroe Arts Center, Inc. (MAC), website: monroeartscenter.com or Literacy Council of Green County, website: literacygreencountywi.org.
A Visitation/Celebration of Life is planned for 10:30am on September 16, 2023, in Little Falls, MN, at Linden Hill Historic Estate.
