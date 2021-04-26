Ashley R. Oothoudt

Ashley Ray Oothoudt, 78, was born on October 22, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Mardelle (Longley) and Erling Oothoudt. He passed away peacefully on April 20, 2021 at his home in Moorhead, MN. Ashley spent his formative years in Randall, MN, along with his brother, Tom, and sisters, Melodie and Sally. He attended grade school in Randall and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1960. In his youth, Ashley enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing town baseball, and hockey on the river. In 1962, he joined the Air Force where he served four years as an air-to-air missile technician. After being discharged in 1966, Ashley stayed in Washington State and worked for the Washington Air National Guard in Spokane and then the Boeing Company in Seattle. It was during his time in Washington that Ashley’s greatest pride entered his life, his son Brian. In 1972, Ashley moved his family back to Minnesota to help form North Star Well Drilling with his brother and father. He spent the next 40 years involved in multiple business ventures, eventually returning to his family roots in the well drilling business. In 2001, Ashley married Karen (Petrich), the sister of one of his best friends from his youth. Ashley and Karen split time between their home in Moorhead and their lake home on Dead Lake, MN. Between them they shared four sons, 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Ashley had many passions: his family and friends, hunting, fishing, investing in the stock market, golf, watching the Twins, telling stories, and travelling. Ashley and Karen spent their years together traveling around the US and the world: South America, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, Australia, and his favorite, New Zealand. Ashley was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; and brothers-in-law, Terry and Ray. He is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Brian (Charis); sisters, Melodie (Tom) and Sally; brothers-in-law, Virgil (Bonnie), Dale (Wanda), Alan (Grace); sisters-in-law, Joan and Renea; Karen’s sons, Kirk, Kristopher, Eric and their spouses; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and multiple nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the friends and family that were able to visit with Ashley, either in person or over the phone, and those who kept him in their prayers. We would also like to thank the multitudes of health professionals that fought so hard with Ashley, and finally to Sanford Hospice that allowed Ashley to pass from this life at home as he wished. Funeral services held on April 27, 2021. Ashley’s final resting place is at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls. Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com.
