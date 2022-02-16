Arvin L. Kurowski, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Swanville, MN, passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Diamond Willow Senior Care in Little Falls, MN.
Funeral service held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 4-8 P.M. on Thursday and from 9-10 A.M. on Friday all at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Caring for Arvin and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.
Arvin was born on January 3, 1940 in Little Falls, MN to the late Louis and Phyllis (Zyvoloski) Kurowski. He grew up in the Little Falls area where he attended school. Arvin was united in marriage to Beverly Beto and together they farmed dairy cattle in Pike Creek Township for many years. He also owned and operated AK Trucking, hauling livestock and hauled milk. After retiring from farming, he drove trucks for various places in the area on a part-time basis. Arvin was an avid woodworker, creating unique items from salvaged materials he found. Arvin also worked as a carpenter for Christensen Construction for several years. He honorably served in the Minnesota National Guard from 1962 until his honorable discharge in May of 1968. Arvin was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Arvin is survived by sons, Ray (Jill) Kurowski of Long Prairie, MN, Rick (Teresa) Kurowski of Little Falls, MN and Randy (Margaret) Kurowski of Little Falls, MN; brother, Dennis Kurowski of Long Prairie, MN; special friend, Elaine Schomer of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Casey Kurowski, Brandon Kurowski, Cody Kurowski, Briana Kurowski, Nathan Kurowski, Thomas Swenson, Dillan Kalis, Kayla Kurowski and Emily Kurowski; and great-grandchildren, Bentley, Liam and Mike.
Arvin was preceded in death by parents, Louis and Phyllis Kurowski; wife, Beverly Kurowski; and siblings, Ronald Kurowski, Donald Kurowski, Howard Kurowski, and Rose Ann Blackledge.
