Arthur Sylvester Lucking, age 75 of Big Lake, MN, passed away on January 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital. Services/Interment will take place on September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at 15550 Hwy 115, Little Falls, MN (Camp Ripley). Military Honors, including firing of the guns and playing of taps will be conducted.
Art was born on April 19, 1946, in Little Falls, MN to the late Aloys and Edna (Maleski) Lucking. He grew up in the Pierz area and graduated from Memorial High School in Pierz in 1964. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on November 24, 1965 and was honorably discharged on November 16, 1967. He was united in marriage to Mary McDaniel and later divorced. He was united in marriage on September 29, 1978, to Ruth Johnson of Minneapolis, MN until her death on April 14, 1997. Art married Patricia Moore on August 15, 1998 and later divorced.
Art worked for the U.S. Railroad System until his retirement. He was partial to John Deere tractors and could often be found participating in tractor pulls and tractor parades. He enjoyed working out at the YMCA up until his death and had many friends there. He was a man of mystery and loved to keep people guessing.
Art is survived by daughter, Rebecca; son, Steven; special friend, Margaret Haugland of Zimmerman, MN, who sadly also passed away on May 9, 2022; nephews, Mike (Colleen) Lucking of Pierz, MN and Kurt (Joelle) Lucking of Genola, MN; nieces, Lacy Lucking of Little Falls, MN and Mary (Guy) Waddell of Royalton, MN; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Lucking of Pierz, MN.
Art was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; parents, Aloys and Edna Lucking; brothers, Richard, Raymond, and Edward; and sister-in-law, Winnie Lucking.
