Arthur E. Allerman

Arthur “Art,” age 84, was born in Little Falls, Minnesota in 1935 to Veronica and Marvin Allerman. He had two sisters Laverne (Jim) Fogelberg of Cushing, Nancy (Ralph) Anderson of Little Falls, brothers Edward (Sue) Allerman of Little Falls, Marvin Allerman of Little Falls, and John (deceased) Allerman formerly of Little Falls. Children Diane (Jim) Banville of Arizona and Dan Allerman (deceased) formerly of Little Falls. Grandchildren Ashley (Brandon) Hubbard of Missouri and Jason (Joey) Pierzina of Randall. Great-grandchildren Hrylee Hubbard and Emma Pierzina. Nephews and nieces John, Jerry and Mike Fogelberg, Lisa, Todd, Stacey and Mike Anderson. And special forever friend Mary Jo Ring, and her son “Frankie” also deceased. Art passed away at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona on June 22, 2020 with his daughter Diane and Jim by his side. He moved to Arizona in March of that year to get out of the cold and enjoy the time he had left in the warmth of Arizona. And enjoy he did! He had many rides on the golf cart around the area enjoying the creatures of the Arizona Desert. We enjoyed many dinners together in those last few months. He even requested lobster for Father’s Day which Diane found for him and Jim prepared. His “Big” porch gave him hours of bird watching and he especially liked the Javalinas “Pigs” as he called them that came right into his yard. Art worked and played hard all of his life. He loved hunting and fishing and I am sure his family has many stories they could share. He loved the holidays especially Christmas when all would gather at his lake home for a wonderful dinner (although we all wondered how many years the food had been in the cupboards or freezer because he Never threw anything away). He lived his life by his rules and when his Heart got tired, and his Soul got heavy he left us all for a better place. May He Rest on Eagles Wings. Celebration of Life services for Art will be held on August 5, 2021 with a visitation at 1 p.m. and service at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Belle Prairie Township.
