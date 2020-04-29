Arthur “Bucky” Simonet, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls, MN. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN at a future date. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery. Arthur A. Simonet Jr. was born on November 21, 1935 in Little Falls, MN to Arthur and Irene (Halseth) Simonet. Arthur graduated from Little Falls High School in 1953. He graduated from St. Mary’s College in Winona and from the University of Minnesota. On September 10, 1960, he married Catherine Schoeneberger at St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls. Arthur and Catherine owned and operated the Simonet Funeral Homes in Little Falls and Randall until 1987. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed many happy years at Lake Alexander where he was always surrounded by friends and family. He served as a member of the Minnesota National Guard, served on the Rail Prairie Town Board, was a member of the Lake Alexander Lakers association, Pinnacle Hunting Club, member of St. James Catholic Church in Randall, the Randall JC’s, Randall Commercial Club, Knights of Columbus #1804, Morrison County Red Cross, Little Falls Lions Club and a lifetime member of St. Mary’s Church in Little Falls. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working in his yard and most of all spending time with family. Bucky is survived by his wife, Catherine Simonet of Little Falls; children, Michael (Patricia) Simonet of Brooklyn Park, MN, Elizabeth (Jeff) Kimball of Scottsdale, AZ, Marc (Janice Kjera) Simonet of Moorhead, MN, Maria (Daniel) Dissell of Cushing, MN; grandchildren, Kate Simonet, Ann Simonet and Andrea Kimball; and sister, Susan Kraft of Excelsior. Bucky was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Irene Simonet and sisters, Elizabeth Ferentinos and Sara Broughton. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are preferred to St. Mary’s Church Little Falls or St. James’s Catholic Church Randall.
