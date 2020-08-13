Arthur “Art” Saulter, Jr., 89-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. Gary Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls. Military Rites will be conducted by the Minnesota State Honor Guard. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

