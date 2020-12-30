Arthur R. Durene, 88 year old, long-time resident of Holdingford, MN, fulfilled his appointment in Heaven on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020 at his home near Mahtowa, MN. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private memorial service for immediate family only. Arthur was born March 14, 1932 to Rune and Menda Durene near Round Prairie, MN. He married Marvis (Gunion) on September 10, 1955. Art served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was known for his craftsmanship and was called “The Man Who Can Build Anything”. He was a part of starting D.C.I in Holdingford (now in St. Cloud) then was owner/operator of Durene Heating and Cooling for more than 40 years. Art enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tractors, making maple syrup, building things in his shop, and spending time with friends and family. Art loved to joke around and tease his grand and great-grandkids. He was a strong man of God whose life radiated integrity and honesty. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many people he touched throughout his life. Art is survived by his wife, Marvis; daughter, Nancy (Bob Grawey); sons, Mark (Janie) Durene, Mike (Belinda) Durene, Verlyn Durene, and Larry (Lisa) Durene. He is also survived by 11 grandkids and 19 great-grandkids; sisters, Marilynn Lent and Sally Gunion.
