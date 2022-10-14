Arthur Alex Altenhofen, of Little Falls, MN, age 91, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022.
Born to parents William and Florence (Perusse) Altenhofen on March 31, 1931. He was joined in marriage to Jeannette Kimman on July 15, 1967.
He was the oldest of eight children. At the age of 20, he enlisted in the Navy and proudly served his country for 4 years on the Adirondack amphibius communication ship. After his honorable discharge, he went to Dunwoody Institute and became a HVAC technician. After 39 years he retired and did volunteer work at his church for several years.
Art loved spending time outdoors fishing and hunting. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and watching the birds outside his window.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 55 years, Jeannette; his children Marie (Doug) Fadden, Michael and Neil (Holly) Altenhofen; grandchildren Kasondra (Matt) DesMarais, Alisa Fadden, Lucas Partlow and Cody Amiot; great grandchildren Ella, Brody and Ada DesMarais and many other family members; step-children Debbie Kalahar, Renee (Bruce) Erickson, and Terrance (Michel) Jorgenson and their families; siblings William (Hyun Cha), Jerome, and Betty Fyten.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Betty Jorgenson; parents William and Florence Altenhofen; siblings Verner Altenhofen, Lucy Lemke, Leander Altenhofen and Charles Altenhofen and step-son Russel Jorgenson.
A celebration of life for Art will be held on October 28, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be held at the church 10:30 - 11:30, mass at 11:30. Burial with military honors will be at the Minnesota State Veterans cemetery at Camp Ripley.
