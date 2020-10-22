Arnold Henry Duevel passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and under the loving support of the Little Falls Care Center staff and CHI Hospice Care, on October 21, 2020. Born August 1, 1918, second of nine children to Henry and Agnes (Osterhues) Duevel in Melrose, Minnesota, Arnold Duevel grew up in Culdrum Township and lived a long and fulfilled life. He is survived by seven children Christine Baron (James), Williamsburg, Virginia; Edward (Janet), Little Falls, Minnesota; John, Royalton, Minnesota; Leonard (Linda), Tananger, Norway; Michael (Sherry), Royalton, Minnesota; Mary Duevel-Banoub (Albert), Porum, Oklahoma; and Elaine Kramer (David), Corcoran, Minnesota; 23 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren; sister Marie Strohmayer and his sisters-in-law Doris (Cliff) Sawyer and Donna Duevel. Arnold was preceded in death by seven siblings and Margaret (Lindborg), his loving wife of 72 years who passed away on October 28, 2018. Arnold’s family would like to thank the many loving caregivers for extraordinary kindnesses over the past years. His life will be celebrated in a funeral mass for family and invited guests on October 26, 2020, with internment at Mission Coventry Church Cemetery in Culdrum. For a full obituary, please see www.Brenny.com. Arrangements entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel- Randall.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.