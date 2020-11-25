Arnold H. Klosowski, 82-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Gardens of Foley in Foley, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will take place from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Those attending are asked to please respect and follow COVID-19 guidelines with regards to social distancing and please wear a face covering. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN. Loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend to Janet Luberts, passed away peacefully at Heritage Place Garden Rehabilitation Center at 11:30 p.m. on November 19, 2020. Arnold Henry Klosowski was born to Edna (Keffer) and John Klosowski on October 12, 1938, in Two Rivers Township, Minnesota. He graduated from Little Falls Community High School in 1956. Arnold was united in marriage to Diane Stay on February 28, 1959. The couple was blessed with four children; James, Linda, Jeff, and Jon. Arnold was employed at Larson Boats, and for many years at Hennepin Paper Mill, where he retired. He was also employed part-time as a bus driver for Little Falls Bus Company. In his spare time, Arnold loved fishing, hunting, going to the casino, and playing pull tabs. He will be remembered for his jokes, stories, his smile, and his ability to make people laugh. Arnold also loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. He will be missed! Arnold is survived by his companion for more than 20 years, Janet Luberts; children, James (Mary) Klosowski; Linda (Tom) Bauer; Jeff Klosowski; Jon Klosowski; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; siblings; Dennis (Maureen) Klosowski, Robert Klosowski, Larry (Robin) Klosowski, Michael Klosowski and Richard Klosowski; and many nieces and nephews. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and John; wife, Diane Klosowski; brothers, Melvin Klosowski, George Klosowski, Jimmy Klosowski and Jerry Klosowski; and sisters, Judy Fussy, Diane Bourgeois, Debbie Klosowski, and Rosemary.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.