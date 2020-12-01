Armand R. Marx

Armand Robert Marx Jr. of Little Falls, formerly of Pierz, passed away November 25, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. Armand was born to the late Armand Sr. and Alma Marx on November 17, 1942. He grew up in New Brighton. Armand and Judith (Ringold) were married in 1962 and resided in New Brighton until moving to Pierz in 1973. Armand had careers in farming and over-the-road trucking. He was most recently employed by his close friend Kenny Virnig at Flatland Express in Little Falls. Armand was known to be a dedicated neighbor and friend. He would spark conversation with anyone he encountered. Armand was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Armand held his greatest possessions in his heart which was the love he felt for his family. He would attend any gathering or event that he was able to and always had encouraging words or praise for each child, grandchild or great-grandchild. His memory will be forever cherished and he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife Judith of 58 years; son Donald (Vickey) Marx of Elk River; daughters Jodie (Steve) Boser of Becker, Elizabeth (Simon) Storkamp of Little Falls, and Heidi (Gregory) Guck of Pierz; along with nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn Marx and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Armand Sr. and Alma (Sparby) Marx; siblings Maryl Marx, Marcy Marx, Loren Sparby and son Robert. Memorial services will be announced for a future date after COVID restrictions are lifted.
