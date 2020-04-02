Arlyn M. Wuellner, 85-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Pierz, MN, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a future date. Arlyn Marie Langer was born on August 6, 1934, in Little Falls, MN to the late Jake and Verena (Flicker) Langer. She graduated in 1952 from St. Francis High School in Little Falls, and then moved to the cities where she worked for Honeywell for 44 years. Arlyn married Jim Meyer in 1966 and he passed away in 1973. In 1981, she married Otto “Booby” Wuellner. They resided in Crystal, MN. Upon retiring, they moved to Little Falls, where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Arlyn loved traveling with family, playing cards, and the many visits with friends. When she wasn’t out traveling, you could find her at home enjoying a good book. Arlyn is survived by her five step-children, Pam (Danny) Grittner of Pierz, MN, Perry (Kim) Wuellner of Rosemount, MN, Linda (Donny) Grittner of Hillman, MN, Bob (Michelle) Wuellner of Amery, WI and Sarah Gage of Little Falls, MN; brothers, Bill (Jan) Langer of Waite Park, MN, Jerry (Kathy) Langer of Rice, MN and sister, Margie (Brian) Bauerly of Milaca, MN; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Arlyn is preceded in death by her parents, Jake and Verena Langer; husband, Booby Wuellner; first husband, Jim Meyer; sisters, Sharon and Renee; brother-in-law, Norman; step-daughter, Polly and step-son-in-law, Brian Gage. Arlyn will be dearly missed by those who knew her.
