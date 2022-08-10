Arliss J. Godejohn, 88-year-old year resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Minot, ND passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Arliss and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

