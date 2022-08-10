Arliss J. Godejohn, 88-year-old year resident of Little Falls, MN, formerly of Minot, ND passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls, MN.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Arliss and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Arliss Klevenberg was born on December 1, 1933, in Pope County, MN, to the late Winfred Klevenberg and Mabel (Paetow) Klevenberg. Arliss worked for Stearns Manufacturing in St. Cloud as a seamstress, lead designer for winter outerwear (snowsuits and parkas), and as a supervisor setting up additional manufacturing plants in Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Marvin Godejohn on November 19, 1976, in Minot, ND, and had moved to Minot. Together, they formed "Marvelous" Carpet Service, where they installed commercial and residential carpeting in and around the greater Minot area.
Arliss loved gardening, both flower and vegetables. She won many awards for her lawn, garden, and floral creations. Their lawn was named "lawn of the week" many times in Burlington, where the sign in her front yard read "Garden of Eaten." In "retirement," she and Marv created scenic beauty at their Arizona home away from home, during the winter months, and Burlington in the summer months. She kept busy with the Burlington Quilters, working at Roosevelt Park in Minot, and helping her very good friend Barb Enney. Arliss and Marv were instrumental in raising money and getting an elevator installed in the Burlington Senior Housing Complex; something she was very proud of.
Arliss is survived by her sons, Michael Podtburg (special friend, Laurie), Kirk Godejohn, and Rodney (Melissa) Godejohn; daughter, Shelly (Kevin) Adams; brother, Jim Klevenberg; sister, Wanda Renken; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marv Godejohn; sister, Shirley Klevenberg; parents, Winfred and Mabel; daughter, Sherry McGrew, and daughter-in-law, Joyce Podtburg.
