Arline E. Jarnot, 80, of Little Falls, passed away at her home on Monday, November 30, 2020. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5-7 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at Nelson – Doran Funeral Home in Brainerd. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 8 at Oakland Cemetery. A Celebration of Arline’s Life is being planned for September of next year. Arline was born July 16, 1940 in Crow Wing County, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Fleischhacker) Dumbeck. She was married to Henry Jarnot. Arline enjoyed gardening, cooking, and canning. She loved living in the country and spending time with her granddaughter, Rose. She will be missed by her son, John (Jessica); granddaughter, Rose; brother, Nick Dumbeck; and sister, Kathy (Mike) Wetzel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Bert Tougas; brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Sharon Dumbeck; and sister-in-law, Ardyce. Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, www.nelson-doran.com, 218.829.4755
