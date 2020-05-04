Arlene Marie Smude, 93-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A private family graveside service with prayers will be held at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Pierz. A Memorial Mass will be held after the current restrictions are lifted. Arlene was born to John and Bertha (Lang) Schley on August 15, 1926 in rural Brainerd, Minnesota. She attended District 25 school in Garrison Township. She married Edward Smude on June 6, 1945 at Holy Family Church in Bull Dog Lake. Arlene and her family lived on a farm in Granite Township and moved to Pierz in May of 1976. Arlene was a proud member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Christians Woman’s Group for over 40 years. She enjoyed reading, looking through cookbooks, embroidery work, puzzles and gardening. She liked watching and listening to the MN Twins baseball games. Arlene is survived by her children, Sally “Marcella” Virnig of Pierz, Donald (Kathy) Smude of St. Cloud, Lynn Smude of Rogers; seven grandchildren, Kelly, Shannon, Mike, Sarah, Shelly, Margaret, Elizabeth; seven great-grandchildren, Lex, Levi, Lincoln, Alex, Nathan, Austin, Kaylie and brother, John Schley of Garrison. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward (Sept 2007); son, Dennis; sisters, Lucille, Margaret, Eleanor, Frances, Rose; son-in-law, Herbert M. Virnig and sister-in-law, Bernice Schley. Arrangements are with the Emblom-Brenny Funeral Home. www.EmblomBrennyFuneral.com
