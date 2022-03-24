Arlene Foss, age 82 of Rice, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gilman with Rev. Matthew Langager officiating and burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation held from 4 to 8:00 PM, Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Foley Funeral Home with Parish Prayers at 7:00 PM. Visitation continued from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.
Arlene Foss was born on March 12, 1940 in Alberta Township, Benton County to Vincent and Mary (Litzau) Stachowski. She grew up in the Gilman area and graduated from Foley High School, class of 1958. She co-owned the Morrill Bar and catered for many years. She also worked for Best Inc., as a food manager for the Stearns County jail. After she retired, Arlene worked for Jack's Restaurant in Foley. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their care and concern during this time. No acknowledgments will be sent.
She is survived by her long time companion, Jim Zimmer of Rice; her children, Alan (Deanna) of Santiago, Randy (Kim) of Foley, Jeff (Marla) of Morrill, Mary (Donald) Sobania of Foley, Brian (Lisa) of Morrill, Sherry Foss of St. Cloud; 27 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and three on the way and her brothers, Leonard and Lloyd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Kenny Foss; daughter, Cindy; grandson, Jamie Foss; brother, Robert; sisters, Delores Moulzolf and Helen Swanson and a sister-in-law, Marcene Stachowski.
