Arlene Keppel, who died suddenly, Monday, December 9, 2019, at her home in Big Lake Township, will be laid to rest on Monday, December 16, 2019. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. at Mary of The Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake. The Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Burial will follow at Our Lady of The Lake Catholic Cemetery in Big Lake. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, December 15th at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake and also one hour prior to services Monday at the church in Big Lake. There will be a parish prayer service at 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home in Big Lake. Arlene was born April 11, 1945 in Atkinson, NE to Norbert F. and Ethel (Schaaf) Jansen. She married Geary A. Keppel on August 4, 1973 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz. Arlene worked as a merchandiser for American Greetings for many years and also had a family child care in her home. She is a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake. Arlene lived for her grandchildren and children. She cherished spending time with them camping, baking and playing cards. She was one heck of a cook who was famous for her potato salad and homemade caramel rolls. Arlene was the glue of the family who really loved everyone, including her extended family. She was known to always ensure that everyone received a birthday card in the mail. She liked listening to music and attended many concerts and plays. Arlene really enjoyed getting together monthly with the women in the Birthday Club in Big Lake. She was always a positive person and had a great outlook on life. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing doll clothes, quilting and fishing. In fact, Arlene was always the best fisherperson, even with her Zebko kids fishing rod. Survivors include her husband Geary of Elk River; children, Tim (Aleah) Keppel of Princeton, Makayla (Rukshan) Wijeratne of Elk River, Mike (Jilliann) Keppel of Big Lake, Mary (Jeff) Stroad of Crystal; grandchildren, Arianna, Morgan, Aiden, Kanishka, Brayden, Jayanthi, Jayda, Rylan, and Addilynn. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Duane (Luanne) Jansen of Blaine, Leonard (Carol) Jansen of Blaine, Jeannene (Richard) Krantz of Sauk Rapids, Cathy (Gary) Gall of West Virginia, Harold “Bub” (Janel) Jansen of Pierz, Lestie (Jim) Rueter of Hillman, JoAnn (Ronald) Herold of Buckman. She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Trinity Keppel, niece Amy Jansen and great niece Maya Hoheisel.
Arlene E. Keppel
Service information
Dec 15
Visitation
Sunday, December 15, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home- Big Lake
611 Rose Drive
Big Lake, MN 55309
Dec 16
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, December 16, 2019
11:00AM
Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church
440 N. Lake St.
Big Lake, MN 55309
Dec 16
Visitation
Monday, December 16, 2019
10:00AM-11:00AM
Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, Big Lake
440 N. Lake St.
Big Lake, MN 55309
