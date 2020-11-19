Arlene C. Turner, 87 year old resident of Randall, MN passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Church with a Christian Mother’s Rosary being prayed at 10:30 a.m. The family of Arlene asks those attending to please respect and follow COVID-19 guidelines with regards to social distancing and please wear a face covering. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Arlene C. Strack was born on November 2nd, 1933 in Long Prairie, MN to the late Rudy and Isabelle (Katterhagen) Strack. She grew up in Long Prairie, MN, attending a Catholic school until her family moved to a farm outside of Long Prairie where she then attended District #31 Country School and completed her education. In 1951, her parents purchased the Randall Cafe where she worked and spent most of her teenage years. There, she met George Turner, and on June 2nd, 1953, George and Arlene were united in marriage at the Randall Catholic Church. They then moved to St. Paul, MN where Arlene began working at Minnesota Mining. George and Arlene moved back to Randall, MN where they raised their family and put in many hours on the family farm. In addition to farming, Arlene and George had the Turner’s Lunchwagon, which allowed them to serve their homemade food for numerous auctions around the community. Arlene was a loving mother that raised her five children and always made sure the house was in order and the lawn was cut. She enjoyed growing flowers, playing cards and going to bingo. She loved to have friends and family over for gatherings and was always ready for Happy Hour. Arlene was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Randall, MN, Christian Mothers of St. James parish, and a life member of the Randall VFW Auxiliary Post 9073. Arlene was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Arlene is survived by children, Jesse (Cynda) Turner, Debbie (John) LeMieur, Ricky (Carrie) Turner, Dennis (Lisa) Turner and Carol (Glen) Salber; grandchildren, Vikki (Jamie) Vonderhaar, Christian Turner, Jonathan (Heidi) LeMieur, Lacy Jane (Dan) Cooley, Rudi (Skylar) Posusta-Chrast, Sara (Kyle) Posterick, Luke Turner, and Therese Turner; great-grandchildren, Eli Vonderhaar, Chloe Vonderhaar, Emma Turner, Audrey Turner, Morgan Turner, Avery LeMieur, Peyton LeMieur, Levi LeMieur, Carliana Cooley, Coltin Cooley, Abby Posterick, and Ethan Posterick; siblings, Donald (Kay) Strack, Jack Strack, Janice (LeRoy) Pusc, Carolyn (Wally) Wielinski, Judy (Tug) Hengel, Lois (Howard) Molde, Mary (Vern) Virnig, Dale (Susie) Strack and Tricia (Dean) Colombe. Arlene was preceded in death by husband, George Turner; parents, Rudy and Isabelle Strack; infant-granddaughter, Rebbecca Turner; infant-sister, Nancy Strack; brother, Jerry Strack; brother-in-law, Herb Turner; and sister-in-law, Arlene Strack.
