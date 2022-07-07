Ardelle R. Johnson, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her home in Little Falls.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Cushing Baptist Church in Cushing, MN with Rev. Dan Holmes officiating. Burial will be at Cushing Union Cemetery in Cushing, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Caring for Ardelle and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Ardelle Ruth May Nelson was born on May 24, 1928 in Culdrum Township, to the late Otto and Amy (Olofson) Nelson. She was the youngest of five, and the only girl. No doubt, she was adored by her parents and older brothers. She grew up mostly around Culdrum Township, graduating from Little Falls High School in 1946. She spoke often, and fondly, of memories from a happy childhood on the farm, with her chum Luella, rides to town with her dad, stopping for ice cream.
Ardelle moved to Cushing after graduation and met Elmer at a "young people's gathering" in Cushing; she married Elmer Johnson when she was 20, on June 27, 1948. Their early years were spent in many places, such as Little Falls and North Dakota, but they settled back in Cushing, where they lived on their farm for 52 wonderful years.
Our mom was first and foremost, a loving wife and mother to her husband and seven children. She helped on the farm, raised large gardens, did housekeeping for people and her church, held various positions in the community, held jobs earlier in her life, and gave much of her time to her church in many capacities as her church and her faith were close to her heart. Mom made many special friends at a Bible study she held in her home for many years. She loved the Lord and knew she had a spot reserved in Heaven, which brought her great comfort; she desired the same for everyone.
Our mom loved flowers, old hymns, a good book to read, and having friends and family around her. She loved getaways Up North with dad, holding her grandbabies, and living a simple life. We loved her yummy crackers with peanut butter or frosting and Kool-Aid, after time spent weeding or mowing lawn.
We will remember Mom for her sweet, kind, loving, caring, thoughtful, generous, selfless and gracious ways. Mom had a heart of gold; she was a peacekeeper, who kept her family happy and together. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mom and grandma, and a faithful friend to many. She will be so missed by all who knew her, but we are overjoyed that she is now joined with her many relatives, and with Dad. We are forever blessed to have had her in our lives.
Ardelle is survived by sons, Dennis (Ellen) Johnson, Bradley (Hilda) Johnson, Gerald (Victoria) Johnson, Michael (Deb) Johnson and James (Cindy) Johnson; daughters, Patricia (Walter) Huff and Jeannine Johnson (Tim Etzler); brother-in-law, David (Gerry) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Betty Johnson, Jeanne Johnson, Janice Johnson, and Audrey Pritchard; 15 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren with one on the way; and many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ardelle was preceded in death by husband, Elmer (2015); parents, Otto and Amy Nelson; granddaughter, Tanya Huff; brothers, LeRoy, Russell, Edward, and Howard Nelson; sisters-in-law, Sally, Arlene, Lorraine, and Eleanor Nelson.
