Ardell H. Flicker

Ardell Henry Flicker passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the young age of 98. He had just celebrated his birthday with family. Ardell was born March 28, 1923 at the family farm outside of Pierz, MN to Joseph and Eleanor Flicker. He attended country school near Pierz, where he would go in early during the cold months to load the wood stove to heat the building. He helped his dad on the farm while some of his brothers served in the military. Ardell married Irene Duscher in Pierz on March 9, 1948. They had been married for 66 years when Irene passed away on October 29, 2014. Ardell moved the family to Rochester in 1953. He worked most of his life as a plumber; first at Rochester Plumbing and Heating and then at Quality Plumbing. He had just received his 70th union pin. After retirement in 1985 at 62, he and Irene sold their home and took off in a motorhome to explore where they wanted to live in the winter to get away from the cold. They ended up in Mission, Texas, where they met and partied with many more snowbirds. They would come back in the summer to live at their cabin in Pierz. Ardell loved to fish. He spent many summer vacations in Canada, fishing walleye and Northerns with family and friends. He moved back to Minnesota around 2000 to be closer to family as they got older. Ardell was blessed and is survived by his six children, Barb (Tim) Laska, Bob (Lorraine) Flicker, Carol (John) Fischer, Rick (Jolene) Flicker, Joel (Terrie) Flicker, and Jay (Kate) Flicker; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and sister, Marilyn Schreiner. He was preceded in death by his wife; grandson, Matthew; brothers, Gerald, Jerome, Leon, and Floyd; and sister, Myrna. Ardell has donated his body to the Mayo Clinic. There will be no funeral at this time due to virus concerns. There will be a daily mass read for him at 8:30 a.m. on May 28, 2021 at the Church of the Resurrection Catholic Church. The family will have a graveside memorial when his ashes are returned. Dad would not want anyone to mourn his death, just celebrate his life. He was ready to be reunited with Mom. We will all miss you, Dad. Ardell felt so blessed and fortunate to have his children around so he could stay in his home. He was very independent. One of his favorite quotes was “Everything is under control.” He was in control until the very end.
