John Hoppe, 82-year-old resident of Harding, MN died Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding on Wednesday, October 13 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Jose Chettoor officiating. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Tuesday evening and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Wednesday at the church in Harding. Parish Prayer said at 4:30 P.M. on Tuesday at the church. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of John Hoppe.
Archie John Hoppe was born February 4, 1939 in Pulaski Township, Morrison County, MN to the late Joseph and Victoria (O'Hotto) Hoppe. He grew up in the Harding area and attended school in Pierz. He moved to Minneapolis and worked for Honeywell for 35 years. He met the love of his life, Alice and the couple was united in marriage on July 6, 1979 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Bloomington. The couple retired and moved to Harding, MN in 1994. The couple were blessed with three children, Joe, Ryan and Angela. Alice died on December 12, 2000. John enjoyed spearing Northerns, deer hunting, vegetable gardening and talking smart with family and friends. He was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Joseph Hoppe of Harding, Ryan Hoppe of Harding and Angie (Jason) Skiba of Hillman; grandchildren, Allison Skiba, Roman Skiba and John Hoppe; siblings, Ray Hoppe of Forest Lake and Doris Labrie of Onamia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Victoria Hoppe; wife, Alice Hoppe; siblings, Jud and Gordon Hoppe, Louise Rosenberger and Emiline Murphy.
The arrangements for Archie John Hoppe are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service of Pierz, 320-632-4393.
