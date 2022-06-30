Archie "Butch" Starrett, 71-year-old resident of Motley, MN, passed away March 23, 2022 in Brainerd, MN.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 P.M. on July 9, 2022 at Butch's and Shirley's Farm (6172 76th St. S.W., Motley, MN 56466).
Left to cherish his memory is daughter, Morgan "Lisa" (Matt) Hansen; longtime companion, Shirley Snow; grandson, Jamison; sisters, Vicki Gronhoy and Barbara Roach; step-children, Linda Medina, Scott Snow, DeWayne (Janet) Snow, Scott (Sandy) Sadusky, and Kevin (Carol) Snow; and step-grandchildren, Abby Snow, Owen and Noah Sadusky, Jessica (Nathan) Waldvogel, Josh Medina and Sarah Smieja; four step-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Golner; mother, Dorothy Starrett; step-daughter, Janet Snow; granddaughter, Abby Snow; step-son, Scott Snow; son-in-law, Steve Bruns; step-son-in-law, Rodolfo (Rudy) Medina.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.