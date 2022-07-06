Antonio Stroia, 22-year-old resident of Little Falls, died unexpectedly at his home in Little Falls.
A Celebration of Antonio's Life will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 12 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.
Antonio Cornel Stroia was born on July 25, 1999 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Carlos and Linda (Harstad) Stroia. Antonio grew up in Little Falls and attended Little Falls Community Schools and was active with the speech team. He graduated with the class of 2018. He was currently working as a Certified Nursing Assistant in Buffalo, MN.
Antonio enjoyed listening to music, playing video games and participating in the Nutcracker Ballet Shows with Stroia Ballet.
Antonio is remembered and loved by his parents, Carlos (Linda) Stroia of Little Falls; brother, Blake (Kristin Saehr) Stroia of Little Falls; grandmothers, Mayme Harstad of Little Falls, MN, Maria Stroia of Sibiu, Romania; aunts and uncles, Ioan, Jr. (Dora) Stroia, Dumitru Stroia of Sibiu, Romania, Carol Harstad, Denise Harstad, Judy (Mark) Berger of Little Falls and Diane (Tom) Smith of Faribault, MN.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ioan Stroia, Sr. and Maurice Harstad.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Antonio. 320-632-4393
