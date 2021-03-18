Anthony “Tony” R. Leyendecker, 48-year-old resident of Burtrum, MN, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Long Prairie Centra Care Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN with Father Ron Dockendorf officiating. Burial will take place in the St. John’s Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville, MN. Tony was born on September 23, 1972 in Paynesville, MN to Louis and Shirley (Neu) Leyendecker. He grew up in Paynesville, MN, where he attended Paynesville High School, graduating in 1990. Tony was currently working at County Cat in Sauk Centre, MN. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding motorcycle, camping, and he especially enjoyed going to rodeos with his family. Tony married Susan Brake on July 13, 2002 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. He also enjoyed deer hunting and doing carpentry work, which he shared his talents with many friends and family. Tony is survived by Susan and their children, Logan (16), Dalton (12), and Chloe (10) all at home; father, Louis Leyendecker of Paynesville, MN; siblings, Mark (Janelle) of Laporte, MN, Darren (Brenda) of Litchfield, Kathy (Perry) Yungk of Paynesville, and Chris (Paula) of Roscoe; mother-in-law, Helen Brake of Grey Eagle; sister-in-law, Agnes (Robert) Bearson of Melrose; brothers-in-law, Larry (Patty) Brake and Jim (Sarah) Brake of Grey Eagle; and many nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his son, Jared who passed away in 2015 at the age of 11 after a two-year battle with cancer; and his mother, Shirley Leyendecker in 2017.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.