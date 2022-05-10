Anthony "Tony" LeMieur, 37-year-old resident of Fargo, ND, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home in Fargo, ND.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Ben Kociemba officiating and Father Timothy Wenzel con-celebrating. Burial held in the Holy Family Parish Cemetery. Visitation held from 4-8 P.M. on Friday and from 9:00-10:30 A.M. on Saturday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Caring for Tony and his family are his cousins at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Tony was born on September 28, 1984 in Little Falls, MN to Stephen and the late Kathleen (Robinson) LeMieur. He grew up in Little Falls, MN where he attended school and graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the Class of 2003. After graduation, Tony attended college and also worked at Home Furnace Company and Charlie's Pizza in Little Falls, MN. He later moved to the Fargo-Moorhead area where he was currently residing until the present. He was presently working at Sidestreet Grille & Pub as well as Duffy's Tavern in Fargo, ND. During his time in Fargo, he made many friends and left a lasting impression on his friends and customers.
Tony was also a very artistic person that loved to draw and paint and he made many beautiful pieces of artwork. He had a passion for music and was an excellent self-taught guitar player. With his love for music, Tony enjoyed dancing to the music he was passionate about and was an absolute joy to watch. He was also a devout movie connoisseur that could recite the lines of nearly any movie he had watched. Every year he cherished the time he spent coming home to go deer hunting with his dad, brother and other family members. Growing up on the Mississippi River, Tony spent many summer days with family and friends on the pontoon. Tony was dearly loved and will forever be remembered as a hard worker and his giant bear hugs could calm even the roughest waters. He was dearly loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Tony is survived by father, Steve LeMieur of Little Falls, MN; brother, Cody (Samantha) LeMieur of Bloomington, MN; grandmother, Beverly LeMieur of Little Falls, MN; niece, Afton LeMieur of Bloomington, MN; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Tony was preceded in death by mother, Katie LeMieur; grandfather, Kenneth LeMieur; grandparents, Claire and Dorothy Robinson; uncle, Denny (Ida) Robinson; aunts, Pam Mckee, Carol Honetschlager and Verleen Hallock.
