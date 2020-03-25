Anthony “Tony” J. Carwell, 55 year old resident of Pierz, MN passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Gabriel's Hospital. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial scheduled in the future. All service information will be published on our website as well as on local media outlets. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. www.shelleyfuneral chapels.com

