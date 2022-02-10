Anthony "Tony" Armbrust, 76-year-old life-long resident of Sobieski, MN, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Lakewood Health Systems in Staples, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial held at the Minnesota State Veteran's Cemetery north of Little Falls. Visitation held from 9 to 11 AM on Friday at the church. Caring for Tony and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Sobieski Lions Club.
Anthony "Tony" Armbrust was born on April 18, 1945 in Dickinson, ND to the late Anton and Katherine (Dukart) Armbrust. Tony graduated with the class of 1963 from Little Falls Community High School and later attended Staples Community College for Mechanics. He was also a member of the United States Marine Corp.
Tony was united in marriage to Judy Wold on April 29, 1968. They moved to Tony's family farm in 1972, where together they raised their two children and farmed. Tony worked for the Iron Workers 512, ABS and Twin City Freight. After he retired, Tony and Judy started their own business, American Traffic, Marketing and Signing. Tony was a jack of all trades.
He enjoyed restoring collectible vehicles and tractors, hunting, playing cards and having breakfast at the West Side Café. He loved watching westerns and M.A.S.H, traveling to Arizona in the winter and going to car shows. Most of all, Tony loved spending quality time with his family and beautiful wife.
He was a charter member of the Sobieski Lions Club, Lone Eagle Auto Club, VFW, Sobieski Sportsman Club and Ironworkers Union. Tony was truly loved and will be greatly missed.
Tony is survived by his loving wife, Judy; son, Todd (Heidi) Armbrust; daughter, Tina (Khamis) Lemi; grandchildren, Justin Armbrust, Jordan (Mason) Brown, Jacob (Brooke) Olson, Jack Olson, Emmanuel Lado Samuel, Cathryn Kaku Samuel; great-grandchildren, Christian Brown, Greyson Armbrust, Declan Armbrust; sisters, Darlene (Harvey) Axel, Agnes Konrad and Dianne (Butch) Lodin.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Katherine Armbrust; brothers-in-law, Robert Konrad, Kenneth Wold and Steve Wold.
