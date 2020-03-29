Anthony "J." Tony Carwell

Tony was born on May 30, 1964, in Minneapolis, MN to Evelyn (Schmidt) and the late Benjamin Carwell. He grew up in Pierz, MN where he attended school and graduated from Pierz Healy High School with the Class of 1983. Tony worked at various companies throughout his life, but his primary place of employment was at Grand Casino Mille Lacs as a slot attendant, where he worked for more than 20 years. Tony found joy in gardening, cooking, baking and visiting friends. He especially loved decorating cakes for others, including birthday, wedding, and an occasional exploding cake. He also enjoyed listening to music, dancing and telling stories. Tony always had a warm smile and an upbeat attitude. He will be forever remembered for his creative talents, sense of humor, but most importantly for his generous and kind heart, as he helped out anyone in need often overlooking his own needs. He dearly loved his many nieces and nephews, and they dearly loved him. He was loved, and will be missed more than words can describe. Tony is survived by his mother, Evelyn Dahmen of Pierz, MN; siblings, Teresa “Terry” (Mike) Lehrke of Little Falls, MN, Genevieve (John) Czech of Little Falls, MN, Mary (Jason) Lundquist of Isanti, MN, David (Barb) Carwell of Pierz, MN, Andrew (Dee) Carwell of Milaca, MN and Matthew (Sara) Dahmen of Moorhead, MN; 18 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Tony was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Carwell; stepfather, Claude Dahmen; brother, Danny Carwell; and great-nephew, Tyler David Poepping.
