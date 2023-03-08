Annella Ringwelski

Annella Mary Ringwelski, age 92, of Bowlus, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Serenity Village in Avon. Annella was born on July 16, 1930, in Elmdale, to Joseph and Edith (Schneider) Kopka.
Annella graduated from Upsala high school in 1949. She then attended St. Mary's Nursing college in Rochester where she received her LPN. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital until moving to Minneapolis where she worked at the University of Minnesota Heart Hospital. There she worked with the doctor who invented the pacemaker. She remained there for 10 years before marrying Leo Kroll in 1960. After Annella was married, she continued working as a nurse in Little Falls until they started a family. In 1967, Leo and Annella moved to the Bowlus farm. After Leo's passing in 1970, Annellla remained on the farm. In 1973, Annella married Joseph Ringwelski and they farmed for 44 years until Joe's passing in 2017.
Annella enjoyed gardening, farming, baking, canning, crocheting afghans, dancing, traveling, being outdoors and spending time with family. She was a woman of strong faith who was an active member of the Rosary Society, Christian Mothers and St. Stanislaus church choir for many years.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Duane (Rose) Kroll and Joyce (Dave) Matsuoka; stepchildren: Pat (Ivan) Baggenstoss, Kathleen Ohotto, and Tom (Mary) Ringwelski; sister: Hilaria Rader; grandchildren: Christopher, Nicholas, Amy (John), Jane (Brian), Casey (Tim), Joe, Dana (Tanner), Sara (Jon), DesiRae (Tim), TJ (Danielle), Matthew, Carlee; step-grandchildren: Erin (Aaron), Ben (Rachael), Meghan, Matt, Molly (Isaac) and many great grandchildren.
Annella is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Leo Kroll, second husband Joseph Ringwelski, brothers William and Anthony Kopka.
Mass of Christian Burial for Annella will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 11 AM at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, from 4-7pm, and one hour prior to the mass, Tuesday at the church.
A heartfelt thank you to Serenity Village and Moments Hospice for their tender care of Annella.
