Annella Cunz, 92-year-old resident of Onamia, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Onamia, MN with Father Jerry Schik officiating. Visitation held one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment will be held at a later date in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Annella was born March 18, 1930, to August and Olivia Athman in rural Pierz. The family later moved to make Onamia their home. They lived near Crosier and were helped by that community and the nuns as they struggled during the depression years. They offered the family work opportunities, food, musical skills, and education. Annella was one of 12 children, two of which died very young. Annella and her sisters sang at many funerals, weddings, and special community events. Annella married James J. Cunz in 1950; together they had seven children. Annella worked at the local drug store in Onamia, selling AVON, and several years as a receptionist at Mille Lacs Hospital and Staples Clinic.
Annella's hobbies were sewing, cross stitch, photography, baking, and she loved reading. The last few months of her life, Annella lived at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, where she helped supply their library with books.
Annella is survived by her brother, Robert Athman; children, James A. Cunz, Tom (Aletha) Cunz, Mary Syverson (Richard Booth), Margaret (Peter) Willis, Sue (Gary) Rogers, Shari (Scott) Iverson, Kristi (Gary) Trana; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James J. Cunz; parents, August and Olivia Athman; siblings, Clarence Athman, Cyril Athman, Jerome Athman, Ronnie Athman, JohnThomas Athman, Catherine Desjardins, Jeanette Pallansch, Lucille Spahn, Sylvia Anderson, and Mariella Corbett; son-in-law, Myron Syverson; daughter-in-law, Beth Cunz; and step-great granddaughter, Megan Syverson.
