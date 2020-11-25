Anna (Pohlkamp) Gangl, 96-year-old resident of Pierz, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Meadow Ponds in Pierz. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 23 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, MN, with Rev. Gerald Dalseth officiating. Interment was in the parish cemetery. Visitation was held from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service on Monday, November 23 at St. Michael’s Catholic in Buckman. A Christian Mothers Rosary was said at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Anna Pohlkamp was born on March 24, 1924 in Little Falls to the late Frank and Catharine (Suess) Pohlkamp. She attended country school until the eighth grade. She was united in marriage to Joseph Gangl on October 5, 1946 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. The couple made their home on a farm northeast of Buckman where they raised their 12 children. Anna was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished the time spent with them. Anna enjoyed baking bread, traveling with her family, bowling, dancing, gardening, quilting, playing cards, fishing, berry picking, snowmobiling and helping Joe on the farm. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Christian Mothers, Catholic Aid and the Mission Group. Left to cherish her memory are her children, JoAnn Hendrickson of Cushing, Mary Kay Zilka of Hillman, Hilary “Hippie” Gangl of Pierz, Bernard (Geri “Blondie”) Gangl of Royalton, Rita (Roger) Hocking of Park Rapids, LaVern (Mike) Talberg of Buckman, Michael Gangl of Rice, Donna (Eric) Miller of Hillman, Daniel (Kelly) Gangl of Pierz, David (Lisa Motschke, fiancé) Gangl of Pierz, Brian Gangl of Pierz and Debbie (Thomas) Talberg of Hillman; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Pohlkamp, Mary Ann Gangl of Royalton and Agnes Medek of Pierz; 19 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and three on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Catharine Pohlkamp; husband, Joseph Gangl; siblings, Ted Pohlkamp, Andrew Pohlkamp, Erwin Pohlkamp, Leonard Pohlkamp, Marie Gmach and Catharine Kapsner; sons-in-law, Ed Hendrickson and Richard Zilka. Casket bearers will be her daughters, JoAnn Hendrickson, Mary Kay Zilka, Rita Hocking, LaVern Talberg, Donna Miller, Debbie Talberg. The arrangements for Anna are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, 320-632-4393.
