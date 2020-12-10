Anna Mae Woidyla, 82-year-old resident of Sobieski, MN, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by those she loved. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery in Sobieski, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN and from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Sobieski, MN. The family of Anna asks those attending to please respect and follow COVID-19 guidelines with regards to social distancing and please wear a face covering. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Morrison County Food Shelf, 912 1st Ave SW, Little Falls, (320) 632-0703. To view the Livestream of Anna’s funeral mass, please click the link and you will be directed to the Livestream. https://www.facebook.com/TriParishFlensburgSobieskiRandallMN. Anna Mae Schroepfer was born on August 10, 1938 at home on Front Street in New Ulm, MN to George and Alicetine Schroepfer. She started school at St. Mary’s in New Ulm and then eventually the family moved to Albertville, where she graduated from St. Michael’s High School. She attended St. Gabriel’s Hospital School of Nursing and it was during clinicals that she gave her phone number to a patient that told her he needed her phone number because he didn’t have one! There she met George in January of 1958 at St. Gabe’s and they were married that September in Albertville. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage. She worked as a Nurse’s Aide at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls for over 20 years and at West Wind Assisted Living prior to her retirement in 1998. She was an avid gardener her entire life and many benefitted from her fruits of labor every fall. She canned her bounty and has shared that knowledge and recipes with her children and grandchildren. She sewed, embroidered and knit many gifts that are treasured by many. Anna Mae is survived by her husband, George; children, Carrie (Ruben) Foley of Apple Valley, Mike (Nancy) of Osakis, Barb (John) Pitzen of St. Paul, Jim (Tami) of Maplewood, Paul (Tammy) of Bowlus, Charlie (Susan) of Pillager; 12 grandchildren, Ali, Lauren, Curtis, Anna, Bobby, Brendt, Nick, Brad, Kylie, Luke, Jenna and Hunter; four great-grandchildren, Aria, Mila, Theo and Andrew; sisters, Rose (Nick) Kotzalas of Pittsburgh, Dorothy Schroepfer of Albertville, Margaret Trembath of Princeton and Mary (Ron) Becker of Albertville. Anna Mae was preceded in death by her parents, George and Alicetine Schroepfer; brother, Melvin and sister, Helen.
