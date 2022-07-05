Mass of Christian Burial held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids with Rev. Thomas Knoblach officiating for Anna Mae Tiemann, age 92, who passed away Monday, July 4, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Burial in the parish cemetery. Visitation held one hour prior to the services Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.
Anna Mae was born February 12, 1930 in Anamosa, IA to Fred and Rose (Balk) Miller. She married John Tiemann on July 21, 1951 in Anamosa, IA. Anna Mae was a homemaker and also was a bookkeeper in Seattle, WA. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Christian Mothers (St. Monica's Society).
Anna Mae enjoyed visiting with people, making wine, gardening, and canning. She was kind, friendly, encouraging, warm-hearted, a great teacher, and a good bookkeeper. Anna Mae was passionate about raising her sons.
Anna Mae is survived by her sons, Randy and Gary both of Sauk Rapids; and sisters, Gladys (Clifford) Payne of Monticello, IA, Irene (Richard) Nickels of Anamosa, IA, Lucille Swanson of Frankfort, KS, and Janet McAler of Arvada, CO.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on November 23, 2013; son, Michael in July of 1970; and brother, Leonard.
