Anna M. Pederson, 90-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls.
Celebration of Life held on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls, MN, at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Beth Pottratz officiating. Visitation held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. at the church on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Burial will take place at a later date in Oakland Cemetery. Caring for Anna and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Anna M. Peterson was born on May 27, 1931 in Montevideo, MN to the late Peter and Esther (Carlson) Peterson. Her family relocated to Menahga, MN where she grew up and graduated from the Menahga High School in 1949. Ann married Herb Pederson on December 29, 1951, in Park Rapids, MN. Herb and Ann lived in multiple places before settling in Williston, ND. They raised their family in Williston before moving to Little Falls, MN in 1970, where they spent the rest of their lives. Ann worked at Crestliner Boats and Larson Boats where she made lifelong friends. After retiring in 1996, Herb and Ann enjoyed their years together traveling, wintering in Florida, and spending time with family and friends. Ann enjoyed many years gardening, sewing, crafting, reading, bargain shopping at garage sales, and playing cards with her friends at Bridgeway. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, where she put her talents to use in the church's quilting group.
Ann is survived by her son, Brad (Birdie) Pederson of Flensburg, MN; two daughters, Barb Pederson of Apple Valley, MN and Mary (Tony) Rebnord of Farmington, MN; daughter-in-law, Deb Pederson of Little Falls, MN. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Katie (Marc) Box, Anna (Adam Davis) Pederson, Brett and Ryan Pederson, Rachel and Megan Rebnord, and six great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Peterson and sister, Ella Klingaman.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Esther Peterson; husband, Herb Pederson; and three sons, Bruce, Bryan and Brent Pederson.
Ann's family wishes to extend a gracious thank you to the staff of Bridgeway Estates, Little Falls Care Center, and CHI Hospice for the years of loving care.
