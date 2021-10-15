Anna M. DeFoe, age 84 of Grey Eagle, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls, Minnesota.
Funeral service held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 19 at the Grey Eagle United Methodist Church in Grey Eagle with Rev. Jacob Hoick officiating. Interment in Lakeview Cemetery in Grey Eagle. Visitation held from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Anna Marie Showalter was born May 27, 1937 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Mearl and Swea (Larson) Showalter. She was united in marriage to Dale Montzka on September 17, 1955 at the United Methodist Church parsonage. The couple started their family and lived in Grey Eagle. Dale passed away in November of 1973 leaving behind Anna and their six children. On August 23, 1977, Anna married Jack DeFoe at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Long Prairie. After marriage, the couple resided lived in Long Prairie and later resided in the Burtrum/Swanville area.
She was a member of Grey Eagle United Methodist Church in Grey Eagle. Anna enjoyed reading, working puzzles, cross stitching, working on the computer, and going to the casino.
Survivors include her children, Ray (Wendy Mull) Montzka of Crosby, John (Karen) Montzka of Alexandria, Janice (Wayne) Rahn of Burtrum, Larry (Trina) Montzka of Gilbert, Bruce (Mickey) Montzka of Fort Ripley, Ann (Neil) Davis of Alexandria, and Amy (Marv) Lemke of Swanville; step children, Dave (Regina) DeFoe, Rick (Trish) DeFoe, Ann DeFoe, Connie (Dennis) Holtz, Pat DeFoe, Teri (Dick) Stepanick, Rita (Sears) Warren, Bill (Shelly) DeFoe, Alice (Mike) Mueller, Joe (Anne) DeFoe, Mary (Gary) Herigon, Lois (Mike) Ness, John (Shari) DeFoe, Tony DeFoe, and Becky (Jim) Fisher; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Bob Showalter of Grey Eagle.
Anna was preceded in death by her husbands, Dale Montzka in 1973 and Jack DeFoe in 1999; and brother, Vernon Showalter.
Arrangements were made with Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services of Grey Eagle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.