Anna Lochner, 93-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, died Thursday, May 18 at the Pierz Villa Nursing Home. A Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, May 26 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. The burial held in the parish cemetery. A visitation held from 9:00 A.M. to 11:15 AM. on Friday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, MN.
Anna Wilkes was born on May 3, 1930 in Pierz to the late Gerhard and Elizabeth (Riedlechner) Wilkes. She grew up in the Pierz, MN area. She was a faithful Catholic. Anna attended and graduated in 1949 from St. Francis High School in Little Falls. She was united in marriage to Carly Lochner on October 25, 1949 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz. Together they raised 9 children. The couple celebrated 70 years of marriage. Anna worked for a couple of years for Employment Enterprises in Little Falls. Her favorite job was that of a Mother and Homemaker. Anna and Carly enjoyed many trips together, traveling from California, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Tennessee, Alaska and the National Parks. She loved cooking, baking, ceramics, painting, watching game shows on TV, playing Smear, going "out East" (Casino). She made each of her grandchildren a keepsake quilt and ceramic trinket box. She also painted beautiful ceramic World Santa's. Anna and Carly were devoted members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.