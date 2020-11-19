Anna Caroline (Ullrich) Wirth was born September 18th 1923 in Black Haute County Iowa, the daughter of John & Christina Ullrich. She grew up on a farm near Nashua, Iowa. In 1944, she was married to Merlyn Wirth in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They moved to Ramey, Mn in 1945 farmed there for 25 yrs then moved to Platte Lake in 1969. Mom lived there until she moved to Pierz. Ann enjoyed gardening, sewing, bingo, playing cards, and her flowers. She is survived by her children: Lou (Jim) Brown of Foley, Richard (Judy) Hillman, Robert Hillman, Ron Omania, Tamie (Sam) Brooks, Hillman; 13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death, by her parents; husband, Merlyn; grandson, Noa Wirth; great granddaugher, Allison Helmin; brother, Herman Ullrich and three sisters, Gertrude Rice, Tracy Reser, Christina Hansen, and daughter-in-law, Karen Wirth.
