Ann M. Storkamp, 63-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at her residence, with her family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Burial in the St. Joseph's Parish Cemetery in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN. Caring for Ann and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Ann was born on March 5, 1959, in St. Cloud, MN. Ann's parents were the late Joe and Agnes (Schmitz) Hoefler. She grew up in Buckman where she attended elementary school and later attended high school in Pierz, MN. She was united in marriage to Alan Storkamp on August 20, 1977, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Buckman, MN. They resided in rural Pierz for the last 46 years where they built their home and raised their five daughters. Ann did daycare for many years. She worked as a home health aide at Meadow Ponds assisted living in Pierz, MN.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. Being outside and enjoying the outdoors was one of Ann's favorite things to do. Ann was also an avid card player, loved pitching horseshoes and spending time with her family. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Alan Storkamp of Pierz, MN; daughters, Christine (Steve) Becker of Pierz, MN, Kelly Storkamp of Pierz, MN, Lynn (Tom Kapsner) Storkamp of Pierz, MN, Shari (Chris Popp) Storkamp of Pierz, MN and Alissa Storkamp of Pierz, MN; step-brothers, Dennis Millner, David Millner and Joel Millner; step-sisters, Bonnie Marshik, Sandy Smith and Joyce Wilcek; and grandchildren, Brianna Becker, Derek Becker, Brody Becker, Kirsten Hebler, Kierra Hebler, Kataya Hebler, Jayson Hebler, Hailey Storkamp, Taylor Heid, Luke Popp, Kloe Kliber, Gavin Popp, Ashtin Popp, Zaryn Popp, and Camden Popp.
Ann was preceded in death by mother, Agnes Millner; father, Joe Hoefler; step-father, Reinhard Millner; brother, George Hoefler; step-brothers, Chuck and Dale Millner; and sister-in-law, Deanna Hoefler.
