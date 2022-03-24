Ann E. Chock, 63-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 P.M., at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Caring for Ann and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls.
Ann Elizabeth Chock was born on July 23, 1958, to Daniel and Mary (Smoter) Chock in Minneapolis, MN. She attended and graduated from Edison High School in Minneapolis, MN. Ann had worked at Sperry UniVac, Minneapolis School Board, and waitressing jobs.
She enjoyed sewing, needleworking, and crafting. Ann was very fond of her cat, Cally, and loved her immensely. She always was willing to help anyone who needed it and loved and cared for everyone.
Ann is survived by her parents, Daniel and Mary Chock; and brother, Mark Chock.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Stephen; grandparents, aunts, uncles, and many cousins.
