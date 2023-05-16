Anita "Nita" Tykwinski, 71, year old resident of Little Falls, died Sunday, May 14, 2023 at her home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, May 22 at 11 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service with Deacon Matthew Ludick officiating. A gathering of family friends will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, 2023 and from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of the service on Monday all visitation times will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls.

